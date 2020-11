Indian youth organisation hands out blankets to needy on streets of New Delhi Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:09s - Published Indian youth organisation hands out blankets to needy on streets of New Delhi Indian Youth Congress workers in New Delhi turned out to distribute blankets to the needy to mark the 103rd birthday of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. 0

