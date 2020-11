Tara Sutaria poses in Bikini | Tara's Maldives vacay Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Tara Sutaria poses in Bikini | Tara's Maldives vacay Actress Tara Sutaria celebrated her 25th b'day wih her bf Aadar Jain in Maldives. #TaraSutaria #TaraSutariahotpic #TaraSutariaMaldivevacation 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like