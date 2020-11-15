Global  
 

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.


