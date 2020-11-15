Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice
Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who hassince tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said. The PrimeMinister, who was admitted to hospital with coronavirus in April, is “well”and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10spokesman.It is understood that Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHSTest and Trace after meeting a small group of MPs in Downing Street onThursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.Mr Anderson said onFacebook that he began experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 on Friday and, afterbeing tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.“ThePrime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he isrequired to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCovid-19,” the Number 10 spokesman said.
Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says she cannot comment on a report suggesting that Home Secretary Priti Patel has allegedly bullied others. Commissioner Dick said her relationship with the Home Secretary had been "productive".
