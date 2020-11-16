Cam Newton Explains How COVID-19 Hurt His Play

Greg Jennings joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Cam Newton's comments about the New England Patriots being better than their 4-5 record. Hear why Greg disagrees with Cam and believes..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:44Published
Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho dive into the New England Patriots' win over the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend, giving the Pats their 2nd win in 2 weeks. However, although Cam Newton brought the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:00Published
Colin Cowherd thinks Lamar Jackson is getting way too much blame after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the New England Patriots in Week 10. Colin explains why he isn't changing his opinion on Lamar, who..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:56Published