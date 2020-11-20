Mothers dying wish comes true in Maine Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:51s - Published 1 day ago Mothers dying wish comes true in Maine A mother who planted a tree more than thirty years ago wanted the tree she planted to one day be on display at her towns center. She passed away in June but her wish came true. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FAMILY WORKED THREE DECADES TOGET THEIR PERFECT TREE FOR THIYEARS HOLIDAY...NANCY AREY COHEN WATCHED AS THETREE HER MOTHER PLANTED MORETHAN 30 YEARS AGO WAS CUT DOWNFROM THE HOME WHERE SHE GREWUP..IT WAS HER MOTHER’S WISH THATONE DAY - ONE OF HER TREES WOULDBE PLACED IN the town SQUARE FORTHE HOLIDAYS...FOR ALL OF HERTOWN TO SEAND AFTER A WIND STORM INNOVEMBER... THAT DREAM BECAME ACHRISTMAS MIRACLE...Nancy Arey Cohen "Littlesapling 35 years ago at mychildhood home on FloridaAvenue."//BUTTEDI feel like I’m here with bothmy parents at Christmas timeit’s my mom’s tree right ifront of my dad’s office and tcity couldn’t have made mehappier."COHEN’S MOTHER REIDERATED HECHRISTMAS WISH WHEN SHE PASSEDIN JUNE... AND NOW COHEN SAYSSHE HOPES THE TREE BRINGS





