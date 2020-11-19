Pfizer seeking emergency vaccine use
Pfizer has applied to get emergency use authorization for its vaccine.
It could be ready as soon as next month.
Pfizer seeking emergency use of vaccinePfizer has announced it is filing for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after the company announced the shot is 95% effective, according to its study.
