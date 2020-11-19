Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces embarrassment, black hair dye streams down his face|Oneindia News

It is the latest in a series of embarrassing events for the former mayor of New York City.

An embarrassing moment for US President Donald Trump's lawyer as the heat is melting him already, following the president's defeat in the US election.

The amusing incident happened on Thursday when the legal team of Trump’s campaign held a press conference to claim voter fraud in 2020 US Elections, but all people could focus was on the dark streaks of his hair dye dripping across his face due to profuse sweating.

The 76-year-old mopped his brow but failed to realise there were dark brown streaks running from his hairline down to his jaw at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

