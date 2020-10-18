COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches.

"There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home.

We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.