COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Arrangements are almost done for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow on November 20. This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer 'argh' to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare. Festive dais is all set to welcome devotees to offer prayers in Assam's Guwahati today. Devotees need to follow COVID SOPs while offering puja.
The 'Chhath Puja' celebrations are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, a group of devotees in Delhi's Badarpur dug temporary ponds on a vacant plot of land for 'Chhath Puja' rituals. A local said, "It is not right to gather in large numbers amid COVID-19. So, we are doing this." Delhi government has banned community 'Chhath Puja' celebrations at ghats this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.
Maharashtra government on November 20 announced the decision to extend closure of schools in Mumbai till December 31 as COVID cases in the city are on rise. Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news. "Maharashtra government has decided to keep schools shut till December 31," she said. Schools in state that were shut due to COVID pandemic, were set to reopen on Nov 23.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up with blue lights on the occasion of International Men's Day. Mumbai-based men's rights activists had asked the authorities for the same. International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year. Theme for International Men's Day 2020 was "Better health for men and boys". It focuses on improvement and enhancement of health and wellbeing of the male population across the world.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.
Mumbai Municipal and Private Urdu Teachers Union have started a free mobile phone library in Imamwada area of Mumbai for Class 1-10 students. Economically weak students, who couldn't afford a mobile phone, are now attending online classes here. 22 students have joined the class so far. While speaking to ANI, Shahina Sayed, and Centre In-charge said, "Some students either didn't have mobile phones or there was only one mobile phone in their family. So we did this." Two more branches will start in Mumbai soon.
Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen outside Excel Entertainment office. With mask on, Kunal's casual look was effortless to carry. Actor Sharad Kelkar was also snapped outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was seen with her mother at Bandra. She looked beautiful in Indian attire.
Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.
On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited..