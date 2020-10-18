Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:46s - Published
COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches.

"There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home.

We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chhath Chhath Ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the solar deity Surya and the folk goddess Ṣaṣṭhī

Chhath Puja preparations underway at ghats amid COVID-19 [Video]

Chhath Puja preparations underway at ghats amid COVID-19

Arrangements are almost done for Chhath Puja celebrations on the banks of River Gomti in Lucknow on November 20. This year four-day festival will be celebrated amid COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath Puja is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Devotees take a holy dip in river and offer 'argh' to the Sun. Chhath Puja usually witnessed huge crowd but this year amid pandemic, people decided not to celebrate with usual fanfare. Festive dais is all set to welcome devotees to offer prayers in Assam's Guwahati today. Devotees need to follow COVID SOPs while offering puja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:07Published
Locals dig temporary ponds for Chhath Puja in Delhi's Badarpur [Video]

Locals dig temporary ponds for Chhath Puja in Delhi's Badarpur

The 'Chhath Puja' celebrations are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, a group of devotees in Delhi's Badarpur dug temporary ponds on a vacant plot of land for 'Chhath Puja' rituals. A local said, "It is not right to gather in large numbers amid COVID-19. So, we are doing this." Delhi government has banned community 'Chhath Puja' celebrations at ghats this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid vaccine: Pfizer to apply for authorisation in US

 Officials expect the vaccine to be given emergency approval in the first two weeks of December.
BBC News
New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas [Video]

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Is Santa Claus still coming to the mall for Christmas 2020? Here's how the tradition is changing during COVID-19

 A visit to the mall to sit on Santa Claus' lap may be yet another tradition knocked to the wayside or dramatically altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till Dec 31: Maharashtra minister [Video]

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till Dec 31: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra government on November 20 announced the decision to extend closure of schools in Mumbai till December 31 as COVID cases in the city are on rise. Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news. "Maharashtra government has decided to keep schools shut till December 31," she said. Schools in state that were shut due to COVID pandemic, were set to reopen on Nov 23.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published
Watch: Mumbai's Shivaji Terminus lit up in blue lights for International Men's Day [Video]

Watch: Mumbai's Shivaji Terminus lit up in blue lights for International Men's Day

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up with blue lights on the occasion of International Men's Day. Mumbai-based men's rights activists had asked the authorities for the same. International Men's Day is celebrated on November 19 every year. Theme for International Men's Day 2020 was "Better health for men and boys". It focuses on improvement and enhancement of health and wellbeing of the male population across the world.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Watch: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up on eve of Diwali [Video]

Watch: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up on eve of Diwali

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
Watch: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Hyderabad [Video]

Watch: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Hyderabad

Mumbai Municipal and Private Urdu Teachers Union have started a free mobile phone library in Imamwada area of Mumbai for Class 1-10 students. Economically weak students, who couldn't afford a mobile phone, are now attending online classes here. 22 students have joined the class so far. While speaking to ANI, Shahina Sayed, and Centre In-charge said, "Some students either didn't have mobile phones or there was only one mobile phone in their family. So we did this." Two more branches will start in Mumbai soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Juhu Juhu Place in Maharashtra, India

From Aamir Khan to Nushrratt, check out who all glittered at streets of Mumbai [Video]

From Aamir Khan to Nushrratt, check out who all glittered at streets of Mumbai

Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen outside Excel Entertainment office. With mask on, Kunal's casual look was effortless to carry. Actor Sharad Kelkar was also snapped outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was seen with her mother at Bandra. She looked beautiful in Indian attire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
B-town divas clicked in Mumbai [Video]

B-town divas clicked in Mumbai

Bollywood divas were spotted in Mumbai. Famous interior designer, Sussanne Khan was snapped at a salon in Juhu. She looked stunning after her salon session. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress Huma Qureshi and Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Aanand L Rai office in Andheri. Sara will soon be seen in 'Atrangi Re' which is likely to release in 2021.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Mumbai: 'No gatherings at beaches, lakes for Chhath Puja' says BMC

Days after the BJP asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue guidelines for Chhath...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers [Video]

Chhath puja Day 2: Devotees take holy dip in rivers, offer prayers

On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published
Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur [Video]

Watch: Jail inmates celebrate Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur

Hundreds of jail inmates including women celebrated Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur's Central Jail. The celebration was held with the active support of the jail authorities. The four-day festival is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Mumbai 100% ready to deal with COVID-19: Mayor Kishori Pednekar [Video]

Mumbai 100% ready to deal with COVID-19: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on November 19 claimed that the city is 100% ready to deal with COVID-19 situation. "We are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 in Mumbai. 98% of the people understand..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published