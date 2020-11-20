5 Quotes From Influential Transgender People

Every year on Nov.

20, the United States observes Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The day is meant to honor those transgender people who lost their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence.

In honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance, here are five inspirational quotes from influential transgender people.

“We are people.

We're human beings, and this is a human life.

This is reality for us, and all we ask for is acceptance and validation for what we say that we are.” Andreja Pejic, to ‘Vogue’.

“Define yourself in your own terms. In terms of gender, race, anything.

We are not what other people say we are.

We are who we know ourselves to be, and we are what we love.” Laverne Cox, to ‘Rookie’.

“In today's globally connected and ever-diversifying world, culture is now more fluid and more flexible than ever -- and so too should be our understanding and perception of gender.” Geena Rocero, via TED Talk.

“I know that one day all transgender individuals will have the freedom to be who they are, no matter what … We can just live our lives and be treated and respected like everyone else.” Jazz Jennings, to Yahoo News.

"I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act." Janet Mock, via 'Redefining Realness'