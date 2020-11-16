PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.
Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says she cannot comment on areport suggesting that Home Secretary Priti Patel has allegedly bulliedothers. Commissioner Dick said her relationship with the Home Secretary hadbeen "producitve".
Nick Thomas-Symonds has slammed the government's handling of claims that Priti Patel broke the ministerial code by bullying colleagues. The Shadow Home Secretary added that the inquiry shows "all the hallmarks of a prime ministerial cover up".
Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference.
Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.
The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election.
Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more political content on its platform, according to a senior official at the social media giant. Gloria Tso reports.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that all over 50s are now eligible to receive a free flu jab. The scheme, which targeted over 65s, has been extended to help the fight against coronavirus and will be available from 1st December.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones."
Australian lawmakers walked a delicate line on Friday of condemning the allegations of a report that found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan,..