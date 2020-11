Last Nuremberg prosecutor warns next generation Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:16s - Published Last Nuremberg prosecutor warns next generation Seventy-five years on from the Nuremberg Trials, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nazi war criminals behind some of history's worst crimes is 101-years-old and still spreading a message to younger generations about the scourge of conflict and repression. Soraya Ali reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend