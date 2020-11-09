BTS drop new album BE (Deluxe Edition)

BTS unveil track-listing for eagerly-awaited album 'BE"



BTS have unveiled the handwritten track-listing for their upcoming album, 'BE (Deluxe Edition', which arrives on November 20. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:25 Published 1 week ago

BTS Unveils Track List for New 'Be' Album & More Top News | Billboard News



Cardi B teases her upcoming Reebok collection, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2020 AMAs and BTS announces the track list to their new album, 'BE.' Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago