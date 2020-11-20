Silver Alert declared for missing Columbia City girl, Madaya Schuman

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 days ago

New tonight -- an indiana silver alert has been declared for a missing 17-year old columbia city girl.the whitley county sheriff's department is investigating the disappearance of madaya schuman.schuman is described as 5 feet 1 inch, weighting 145 pounds.

She has browrn hair and brown eyes.she was last seen in a beige 2001 buick car with indiana plate 8-2-5-d-g-y.

She is believed to be in the company of 28- year old geddy hopkins.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may