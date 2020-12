Santa Clarita-Based Princess Cruises Suspends Global Operations Into 2021 Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published on November 20, 2020 Santa Clarita-Based Princess Cruises Suspends Global Operations Into 2021 Princess Cruises, whose ships saw major COVID-19 outbreaks early this year, announced Friday that it will extend the pause on its sailings through at least March of 2021. 0

