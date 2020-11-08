Pompeo arrives in the UAE

IPL 2020: Surya Yadav has taken his game to another level, says Rohit Sharma



The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament. "Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament. Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added. "Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL. You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:50 Published on January 1, 1970