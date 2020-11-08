Pompeo arrives in the UAE

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the Golan Heights on Thursday, in a departure from decades of U.S. policy. His actions were seen as a parting shot by the pro-Israel Trump administration. Gavino Garay reports.
Sonu Nigam Does Not Want Son Nevaan Nigam To Become A Singer, Reveals He Is One Of The Top Gamers Of UAE. In other news Late Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande trolled for sharing pictures with boyfriend Vicky Jain
Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC in all three league stage matches this year in the tournament so far.
The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma spoke about team overall performance in the tournament. "Surya Kumar Yadav is someone who has taken his game to another level and we all have witnessed that during this tournament. Number 3 is a very crucial position in any team and Surya bats at number three for us." "Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Surya Kumar Yadav they all have contributed for team success in many ways and Mumbai Indians is a team which doesn't depend on one individual," Rohit added. "Every day is a fresh day and contains new pressure in IPL. You can't think too much as of what all happened in the past," the MI skipper further stated.
"We will play our best in the final against Mumbai Indians (MI)", said Delhi Capitals's Marcus Stoinis while addressing a post match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 08. A spirited team performance by DC enabled them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Nov 08. Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final, that'll be played on 10th Nov, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.