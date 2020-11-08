Global  
 

Pompeo arrives in the UAE

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Pompeo arrives in the UAE

Pompeo arrives in the UAE

Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday, a day after he became the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights.


Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights [Video]

Mike Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

The tour came after Pompeo visited the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO

Mike Pompeo eyes history on Israel swansong trip

 The visit is as much about putting pressure on Iran as it is about shoring up the Israeli right.
BBC News
Pompeo: Disputed Golan Heights ‘part of’ Israel [Video]

Pompeo: Disputed Golan Heights ‘part of’ Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and the Golan Heights on Thursday, in a departure from decades of U.S. policy. His actions were seen as a parting shot by the pro-Israel Trump administration. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

AP Top Stories November 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, November 19th: CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel; Trump calls on Michigan lawmakers in election fight; Pompeo visits..
USATODAY.com

England confirm first tour of Pakistan since 2005 for T20 World Cup warm-up

 > England have confirmed that they will tour Pakistan for the first time in 16 years next October for two T20 internationals ahead of the World Cup. For security..
WorldNews

Dubai 'jetman' Vincent Reffet killed in training accident

 One of Dubai's "jetmen", whose flights over the world's tallest building and alongside a jumbo jet wowed viewers online, has died while training in the deserts..
New Zealand Herald
Pompeo visits Israeli settlement in West Bank, breaking with previous US policy

 Pompeo's trip marked the first time a US.. diplomat has visited a settlement, territory claimed by the Palestinians and viewed by the U.N. as illegal.
USATODAY.com
Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan [Video]

Pompeo starts unprecedented tour of West Bank settlement, Golan

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:30Published

Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement [Video]

Mike Pompeo becomes first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo later visited the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:03Published
Why Trump overstepped the UN resolutions to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel? [Video]

Why Trump overstepped the UN resolutions to recognise the Golan Heights as part of Israel?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:35Published

Ankara threatens Greece with new naval maneuvers as Pompeo arrives

Ankara threatens Greece with new naval maneuvers as Pompeo arrives This is the Ankara model: Threaten Israel, Greece, Cyprus, France, Greece, the UAE and other...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Trump administration informs Congress of intent to sell $23B in arms to UAE

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday that the Trump administration had formally notified...
Upworthy - Published