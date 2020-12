CDC warns Americans not to travel Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 weeks ago CDC warns Americans not to travel Nearly 200,000 new COVID-19 cases have popped up in the US in the past day alone. The CDC is now warning Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE C-D-C IS NOW WARNINGAMERICANS NOT TO TRAVEL FORTHANKSGIVING.AND STARTING SATURDAY - MORETHAN 90-% OF CALIFORNIANS WILLBE UNDER A CURFEW.ABC'S ELIZABETH SCHULZE HASMORE ON THE RESTRICTIONS THOSERESIDENTS ARE BEING ASKED TOFOLLOW.WITH CORONAVIRUS CASES ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS ACCELERATINGIN EVERY STATE - THE C-D-CNOW FORECASTS AN ADDITIONAL46,000 AMERICANS COULD DIE FROMCOVID-19 BY DECEMBER 12TH -BRINGING THE POTENTIAL DEATHTOLL TO A STAGGERING 298,000PEOPLE.(SOT - DR.CHAD BORIN/ER DOCTOR) WE KNOWEVERY DAY WE COME INTO WORKIT'S GOING TO BE ONE OF THEWORST DAY WE'VE HAD.IN EL PASO, TEXAS - MORGUES ARESO OVERWHELMED - A NEWFACILITY IS BEING SET UP JUSTTO PROCESS BODIES.AT THE MAYO CLINIC IN MINNESOTA- DOCTORS AND NURSES AREGETTING CALLED OUT OFRETIREMENT.UMAIR SHAH // HARRIS COUNTYHEALTH DEPT) THERE COMES APOINT WHERE OUR HEALTHCARESYSTEM STRETCHED AND EVENTUALLYIT BREAKS.AND WHEN THAT HAPPENS IT'S TOOLATE.AMID THE CRISIS - THE WHITEHOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCEBRIEFING REPORTERS FOR THEFIRST TIME SINCE JULY.ANTHONY FAUCI) WE NEED TO PUTTO REST ANY CONCEPT THAT THISAWAY FOR MOST AMERICANS - THENATION'S BIGGEST HOSPITALGROUPS ARE OUT WITH A NEW ADBEGGING THE PUBLIC TO DO THEIRPART NOW AND WEAR A MASK.(NATS UPSOUND FROM AD) SEVERALGOVERNORS ECHOING THAT CALL -(NATS FROM GOV P-S-A) MASK UPILLINOIS, MASK UP OHIO, MASK UPINDIANA YET A HANDFUL OFSTATES LIKE SOUTH DAKOTA -WHERE CASES ARE UP 400% IN THEPAST TWO MONTHS - ARE STILLRESISTING MASK MANDATES.WITH NEW RESTRICTIONS IN PLACEACROSS THE COUNTRY - THE C-D-CIS NOW TELLING AMERICANS NOT TOTRAVEL FOR THANKSGIVING AND TOAVOID BIG FAMILY GATHERINGS.SOME GOVERNORS WRITING IN ANOP-ED "AS HARD AS IT WILL BETO NOT SEE THEM THISTHANKSGIVING, IMAGINE HOW MUCHHARDER IT WOULD BE IF THEIRCHAIRS ARE EMPTY NEXT YEAR."TAG: THERE ARE SIGNS AMERICANSARE HEEDING THE CDC'S ADVICE -UNITED, AMERICAN AND SOUTHWESTARE ALL REPORTING A SPIKE INCANCELLATIONS FOR THANKSGIVINGTRAVEL.ELIZABETH SCHULZE, ABC NEWS,WASHINGTON.SEVERAL "C-C-S-D" EMPLOYEESCOULD BE LOSING THE





