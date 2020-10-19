4 kg gold worth Rs 2.06 cr seized at Chennai International Airport

Global  
 

Customs at Chennai International Airport seized 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.06 crore from 6 passengers who arrived from Dubai on 19 and 20 November.

Two persons have been arrested.


