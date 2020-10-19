4 kg gold worth Rs 2.06 cr seized at Chennai International Airport

On October 19, customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 635 gms of gold worth Rs. 33.3 lakh from 2 passengers under Customs Act. They arrived from Kuwait and Dubai on Sunday night. 16 gold cut bits concealed in vaseline jars and gold paste concealed in 9 hair gel tubes were recovered.
Asim Riaz hints at his very first collaboration with DJ Snake as they party in Dubai and share pictures. Whereas Saif Ali Khan has given his confirmation to Netflix. Saif and Netflix will be joining hands yet again for a film, more details to follow. Surbhi Singhi sent Today at 18:48
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39Published
On night of October 20, Chennai Airport Customs seized 864 grams of gold paste valued at Rs 45.4 lakhs, from four passengers who arrived from Dubai. The passengers had concealed the gold paste in the..