Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her".
Report by Fullerg.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during 'anti-bullying week'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22Published
Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference.
Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC.
The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more political content on its platform, according to a senior official at the social media giant. Gloria Tso reports.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn