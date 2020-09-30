Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her".

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation [Video]

PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation

Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during 'anti-bullying week'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel [Video]

Matt Hancock 'proud' to serve in a Cabinet with Priti Patel

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says Priti Patel has been "nothing other thancourteous", as the Home Secretary comes under scrutiny amid reports she wasfound to have broken the rules for ministers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Hancock: Patel has always been 'courteous and kind' [Video]

Hancock: Patel has always been 'courteous and kind'

Matt Hancock has defended Home Secretary Priti Patel saying she's "always been courteous and kind" in the dealings over "many years". The Health Secretary's comments come as an investigation show's Ms Patel broke ministerial code by bullying colleagues. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Bullying inquiry head quits as UK PM backs Patel

 Boris Johnson rejects standards adviser's findings on the behaviour of home secretary towards staff.
BBC News
Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief [Video]

Future of warfare is already with us, says defence chief

The advances in technology that Boris Johnson has promised to make availableto UK armed forces is being used “here and now”, according to the country’smost senior military commander.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War [Video]

UK set for biggest military investment since end of Cold War

Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face [Video]

Hair Dye Streams Down Rudy Giuliani’s Face

Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye dripping down his face during a press conference. Donald Trump's lawyer was sweating heavily on stage at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. The former Mayor of New York repeated baseless claims that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook: source [Video]

Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook: source

Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more political content on its platform, according to a senior official at the social media giant. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
Hancock: We're working on a plan for Christmas [Video]

Hancock: We're working on a plan for Christmas

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government and the devolved administrations are working to agree on a set of Christmas rules that will "keep us safe" but "allow people to see their loved ones." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns

PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns Boris Johnson has ruled that Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code following an inquiry...
Sky News - Published

Boris Johnson defends bullying by Priti Patel as his ethics adviser resigns

Boris Johnson defends bullying by Priti Patel as his ethics adviser resigns The Prime Minister claimed his Home Secretary ally had not breached the ministerial code on behaviour...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBBC News


PM's adviser quits after Boris Johnson clears Priti Patel

PM's adviser quits after Boris Johnson clears Priti Patel Prime Minister has judged that the ministerial code was not breached
Hull Daily Mail - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report [Video]

Bullying inquiry found Patel ‘broke the rules for ministers’ – report

A long-awaited investigation into allegations of bullying by Priti Patel mustbe published without delay, Labour has demanded.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:06Published
Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing [Video]

Downing Street hits 100th coronavirus press briefing

Boris Johnson will be joined by his medical and scientific advisers later fora coronavirus press conference – the 100th briefing since the pandemic hit theUK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published