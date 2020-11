Mike Pence Sends Prayers As COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Mike Pence Sends Prayers As COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Mike Pence offered “hearts and prayers” to families impacted by the coronavirus, as the pandemic’s death toll tops 250,000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like