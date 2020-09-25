Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together.
However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread.
King’s Cross and Coal Drops Yard launch Christmas installations including asculptural festive forest, a giant terrarium tree and an interactive People’sTree. Set throughout the King’s Cross neighbourhood are three Christmas trees,each delivering an alternative, unexpected interpretation of the traditionalfestive tree.
The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any plans to allow household mixing overthe festive period would still carry risks, but she hopes that strict measuresin the coming weeks can drive down the virus. She said: “The fact is, thefewer people who are in the population who have Covid by the time we get toChristmas, the lower the risk of people being infected with it during thatperiod.
Scotland’s toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on a third ofcouncil areas - with Nicola Sturgeon insisting moving to Level 4 would helpprotect the NHS and could also give people the chance of some respite atChristmas. The First Minister described the move as “unpalatable butnecessary”, as she promised £60 million of support funding, including help foraffected businesses.
A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has denied that Boris Johnson regards Scottish devolution as a "disaster". The Prime Minister was reported as telling a meeting of Tory MPs that devolution in Scotland was Tony Blair's "biggest mistake". "The Prime Minister is a strong supporter of devolution", Mr Jenrick said, "what he does believe in, very strongly, is the union". Asked what the Prime Minister meant by his comments, Mr Jenrick added Mr Johnson "doesn't like to see devolution used to fuel nationalism and separatism...none of us want to see Nicola Sturgeon and her very narrow nationalism and separatism break apart the hundreds of years of friend and bonds that bind together the peoples of the United Kingdom."
Hospitality workers protest new Scottish restrictions Leftover ice from pubsand bars has been dumped on the street in Glasgow in a protest by hospitalityworkers. It comes as temporary restrictions come into force, stopping theselling of alcohol after 6pm, for Scotland's pubs, bars, restaurants and cafesoutside central Scotland, though drinks can still be served until 10pm inoutdoor areas. Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health board areas _Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian, and ForthValley – will be forced to close fully for all but takeaway service for 16days from 6pm on Friday.The move was announced by First Minister NicolaSturgeon to help curb the spread of coronavirus. A further six coronavirusdeaths had been registered in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the totalto 2,544.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.
The mass community testing will allow those who test negative more freedom to meet up with friends and family who have also tested negative.
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3.
