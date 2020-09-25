Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country.

Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm.

The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations.

Report by Browna.

