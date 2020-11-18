International Children's Day: School girls become cop for a day: watch the video|Oneindia News

On the occasion of International Children's Day, schoolgirls were made one-day policemen in different police stations of Bulandshahr and Sambhal.

Keshavi Maheshwari, a Class 9 student of Nirmala Convent in Bulandshahar Nagar Kotwali, was made in-charge of the station for one day.

In a joint initiative of UNICEF and the state government, school children were taught policing and Chandausi Kotwali got a new one day Kotwal.

