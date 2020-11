Method Man Memorized 10 Pages of Dialogue for His ‘Keanu’ Audition Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:56s - Published 1 day ago Method Man Memorized 10 Pages of Dialogue for His ‘Keanu’ Audition Method Man chats about working with cats on 'Keanu,' being a fan of 'Key & Peele,' nailing his audition, and how Jordan Peele knew Method Man was the perfect man for the job! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like