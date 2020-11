Method Man Looks Back at Meeting a Very Energetic Natalie Portman on the Set of ‘Garden State’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:41s - Published 1 week ago Method Man Looks Back at Meeting a Very Energetic Natalie Portman on the Set of ‘Garden State’ Method Man shares one of his encounters with fan Natalie Portman on the set of 'Garden State,' and chats about where he was at musically at the time the film came out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like