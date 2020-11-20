Brooklyn Beckham: I'm so lucky to be dating Nicola Peltz
3 weeks ago
Brooklyn Beckham: I'm so lucky to be dating Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham feels like “the luckiest person on the planet” to be engaged to Nicola Peltz, as he posted a glowing tribute to her on social media.
