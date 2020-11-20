Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test
Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt.
Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.