Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa and the NFL are working to create a digital, cashless Super Bowl experience.
According to Business Insider this will apply to everything from parking to concessions and mobile ordering.
Fans who only have cash can access nearby ATMs that accept cash in exchange for Visa prepaid cards of up to $500 InComm Payments launched a similar cashless payments solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.
South-West district of Delhi Police has busted three lifafa gangs and eight members were arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons used to target commuters by offering them lift in car and later in the pretext of police checking they influence the commuters to put their valuable belonging in lifafa. To gain confidence, they also used to play some audio clip on their communication device which looked like walkie-talkie. After getting their cash, ATM and its PIN they used to deboard victims at isolated starches. When victims used to check their envelopes, they found that their ATMs cards have been replaced by fake plain plastic cards and cash. 100 lifafas (envelopes) to keep the belongings of victim, Delhi Police mask to influence victims, 08 mobile phones of accused persons, 20 original ATM cards of victims changed by fake cards, SIM cards of victim's phone which were taken out of their mobile so as not to let them read and know about the messages of withdrawal were also recovered from their possession.
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on Nov 19. He said, "Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019." "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors in Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.
The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.
