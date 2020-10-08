Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa and the NFL are working to create a digital, cashless Super Bowl experience.

According to Business Insider this will apply to everything from parking to concessions and mobile ordering.

Fans who only have cash can access nearby ATMs that accept cash in exchange for Visa prepaid cards of up to $500 InComm Payments launched a similar cashless payments solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL on Wednesday? Ravens-Steelers game provides a midweek rarity

 For just the second time since 1949, the NFL will play a game on a Wednesday as the undefeated Steelers will host the rival Ravens.
USATODAY.com

NFL player passes out food to families

 Los Angeles DE Isaac Rochell and his apparel company, Local Human, organized a drive-thru holiday meal service to 450 deserving families in the Santa Ana..
USATODAY.com

After Broncos' fiasco vs. Saints, will more NFL teams decide to quarantine a quarterback?

 After COVID-19 protocols left the Broncos without an eligible quarterback, NFL teams are grappling with whether they should isolate one of their QBs.
USATODAY.com

Pandemic causing problems for NFL in Week 12

 In this week's Tuesday Morning Quarterback, coronavirus is continuing to spread through the NFL and college football, threatening the outlook for both leagues..
CBS News
Callie Brownson to Be 1st Female Interim Position Coach in NFL History [Video]

Callie Brownson to Be 1st Female Interim Position Coach in NFL History

The Cleveland Browns' Chief of Staff will make NFL history during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Visa Inc. Visa Inc. Multinational financial company best known for credit and debit cards


Super Bowl Super Bowl National Football League championship game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak [Video]

Tampa Bay Buccaneers ride into bye week on a two-game losing streak

After the loss to the reigning Super Bowl championships, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it clear — his plan for the bye week is all about staying healthy.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

Grammys Chief Denies Super Bowl Tied to Weeknd's Snub, Any 'Corrupt' Behavior

 The Weeknd's Grammys snub had nothing to do with him playing the Super Bowl ... at least according to the Recording Academy Chief. Harvey Mason Jr. -- interim..
TMZ.com

The Weeknd Allegedly Given Ultimatum Over Grammys, Super Bowl Before Nomination Snub

 The Weeknd was faced with a tough choice -- perform the Grammys or the Super Bowl -- but hammering out a deal to do both could've cost him Grammy nominations...
TMZ.com
8K volunteers needed for Super Bowl LV in Tampa [Video]

8K volunteers needed for Super Bowl LV in Tampa

Tampa’s Super Bowl host committee is looking for 8,000 volunteers that will cover everything from the airport to downtown and all along the Riverwalk.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:52Published

Automated teller machine Automated teller machine

Delhi Police bust 3 Lifafa gangs, 8 arrested [Video]

Delhi Police bust 3 Lifafa gangs, 8 arrested

South-West district of Delhi Police has busted three lifafa gangs and eight members were arrested. During the interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons used to target commuters by offering them lift in car and later in the pretext of police checking they influence the commuters to put their valuable belonging in lifafa. To gain confidence, they also used to play some audio clip on their communication device which looked like walkie-talkie. After getting their cash, ATM and its PIN they used to deboard victims at isolated starches. When victims used to check their envelopes, they found that their ATMs cards have been replaced by fake plain plastic cards and cash. 100 lifafas (envelopes) to keep the belongings of victim, Delhi Police mask to influence victims, 08 mobile phones of accused persons, 20 original ATM cards of victims changed by fake cards, SIM cards of victim's phone which were taken out of their mobile so as not to let them read and know about the messages of withdrawal were also recovered from their possession.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published
PM Modi will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on Nov 20: MEA [Video]

PM Modi will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on Nov 20: MEA

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and PM of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in the neighbouring country on November 20, said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA on Nov 19. He said, "Prime Ministers of India and Bhutan will virtually launch RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan on November 20. The two PMs had launched phase-1 of the project during PM Modi's visit to Bhutan in August 2019." "The implementation of phase-1 of RuPay card enables Indian visitors in Bhutan to access ATMs and point of sale terminals in Bhutan. The phase-2 will allow Bhutanese cardholders to access RuPay network in India," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida

Cleveland Browns' Callie Brownson makes NFL history filling in as position coach against Jaguars

 Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski elevated his chief of staff, Callie Brownson, to tight ends coach against the Jaguars, an NFL first.
USATODAY.com
Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display [Video]

Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Super Bowl goes cash free

For the first time, this season's Super Bowl will be cashless after the NFL and partner Visa decided...
Finextra - Published