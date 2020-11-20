Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa and the NFL are working to create a digital, cashless Super Bowl experience.

According to Business Insider this will apply to everything from parking to concessions and mobile ordering.

Fans who only have cash can access nearby ATMs that accept cash in exchange for Visa prepaid cards of up to $500 InComm Payments launched a similar cashless payments solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.

InComm Payments plans to roll out this cashless solution to more sports venues across the US over the next few weeks.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Super Bowl goes cash free

For the first time, this season's Super Bowl will be cashless after the NFL and partner Visa decided...
Finextra - Published