'Here comes the repeat' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's Lakers acquiring Dennis Schroder from OKC | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers officially acquired Dennis Schroder yesterday sending Danny Green and their 28th pick from Wednesday’s draft to Oklahoma City.

LeBron reacted to the news on his Instagram story by calling Schroder a quote 'flat-out dog' and welcoming him to what he called a pack of dogs in LA.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about LeBron welcoming Schroder to the squad.


