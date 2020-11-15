Global  
 

India's coronavirus cases pass nine million as Delhi struggles

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:45s
India's coronavirus cases pass nine million as Delhi struggles

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi pollution: Dip in air quality, may improve marginally tomorrow [Video]

Delhi pollution: Dip in air quality, may improve marginally tomorrow

A layer of smog engulfed parts of Delhi and NCR on Friday morning. Air quality in the national capital plunged to the far end of the 'poor' category. The city-state's air quality index (AQI) reading at 6 am was 290. As per Safar, Delhi's air quality may improve marginally on Saturday. Safar attributed the dip in air quality to a rise in the contribution of stubble fires. Contribution of stubble-burning to PM 2.5 levels was estimated to be 20% on Thursday. The deterioration is despite the average wind speed being around 10-15 kmph. IMD cited the rise in fire count and a dip in temperature as possible reasons. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season on Thursday. The minimum temperature was 9.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. IMD said that the minimum temperature may fall further over the weekend. IMD added that the wind speed is, however, likely to remain high until November 21.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, flights and trains to Mumbai from Delhi might be suspended

 While the COVID-19 situation in the country seems to be improving with fewer cases each day, the national capital continues to report high numbers
DNA

COVID-19: Contact tracing, house-to-house surveys to be ramped up in Delhi

 This comes amid a continuous spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
DNA

India's Covid-19 cases pass nine million as Delhi struggles

The total number of recorded novel coronavirus infections was 9.004 million with 132,162 deaths
Khaleej Times


New Delhi’s hospitals struggle to cope as India Covid cases top nine million

Hospitals and crematoriums in India’s capital are struggling to cope as the country crossed the...
Belfast Telegraph

The Latest: India reports another 41,000 coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI — India has reported 41,100 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the...
SeattlePI.com


Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India's tally soars past 90 Lakh with over 45 thousand cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India logged 45,882 Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total no. of cases past 9 lakh mark. Recoveries surged to 84.28 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.6 per cent. Up to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16
Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown [Video]

Amid Covid wave & border testing, Delhi Dy CM comments on possible lockdown

Delhi government on Wednesday said that it has no intention of imposing another lockdown in the national capital. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that lockdown is not a solution in the fight against..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:31
‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre [Video]

‘Increasing ICU beds to 6,000, doubling daily Covid testing in Delhi’: Centre

Centre on Tuesday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog, spoke on increasing the number of ICU beds in Delhi. Paul also spoke on increasing the number of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:06