Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.

