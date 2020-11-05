Global  
 

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.


City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona [Video]

City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola maintains he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career withBarcelona and is not thinking about bringing him to Manchester City.

Lionel Messi: Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants forward to end career at Barcelona

 Pep Guardiola wants his former player Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona, despite suggestions he will sign the Argentine for Manchester City.
Women's Continental League Cup: Man City progress despite shootout loss too Man Utd

 Manchester City move into the last eight of the Continental Cup despite a penalty shootout loss to Manchester United.
Man City determined to sign Messi - Friday's gossip column

 Man City renew Lionel Messi interest, Everton want Daniel James, Man Utd join race for Eduardo Camavinga, plus more.
Southgate should name bosses who pressurise players to pull out - Mourinho

 Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho says England boss Gareth Southgate should name the managers who put pressure on players to withdraw from international duty.
Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho [Video]

Harry Kane revelling in life under Jose Mourinho

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane discusses the influence of Jose Mourinhoon his game, and what his direction has meant for how he plays with the restof the squad.

Women's Continental League Cup: Alex Morgan misses deciding penalty at Arsenal

 Alex Morgan misses the deciding penalty as Tottenham lose at Arsenal, while Bristol City and West Ham reach the quarter-finals.
Man Utd want to sign Sancho before Euros - Tuesday's football gossip

 Man Utd remain interested in Jadon Sancho, Celtic want England goalkeeper, Everton and Tottenham target striker, plus more.
Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Leeds v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash with Arsenal. Bothsides suffered three-goal losses heading into the international break.

Newcastle Falcons: Longest off-season almost over for Premiership returners

 Newcastle Falcons have had to wait 253 days between competitive fixtures, but their Premiership return is almost complete.
Could a club from outside the ‘big six’ really win the Premier League?

 As Leicester City make their best ever start to a top-flight season, BBC Sport looks at whether there could again be a surprise Premier League winner.
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss was 'not close at all' to leaving, says Guillem Balague

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was "not close at all" to leaving the Premier League club, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League [Video]

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014, though theywere soon displaced by Leicester's win over Wolves.

Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win [Video]

Ludogorets 3-1 Tottenham: Mourinho on Europa League win

Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’tneed to play very, very well to win the game. “We did our job, we playedserious, we took it serious, we played with great attacking force, startingwith Harry Kane.

Pep Guardiola to have a fully fit Man City squad vs Tottenham as Aguero returns

Pep Guardiola to have a fully fit Man City squad vs Tottenham as Aguero returns Tottenham Hotspur host Man City in the Premier League next weekend, and the injury problems are...
Man City to have several key players back for Tottenham clash including Aguero

Man City to have several key players back for Tottenham clash including Aguero Tottenham take on Manchester City in the Premier League next weekend, and Pep Guardiola looks set to...
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Chelsea legends all feature in incredible XI of players Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have managed

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola go head-to-head on Saturday evening – live on talkSPORT – as...
Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City [Video]

Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-yearcontract at Manchester City, extending what is already his longest spell incharge of a single club.

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top [Video]

Premier League round-up: Liverpool draw at Man City to leave Leicester top

Take a look back at the latest matches in the Premier League this weekend fromNovember 6-8. Title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City drew at the Etihad toleave Leicester top of the pile after..

Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year [Video]

Keane: I don't see Man City winning the league this year

Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards discuss Manchester City's chances of winning the Premier League this season. Roy doesn't think City have a chance of winning the title, and..

