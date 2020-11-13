Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Underway

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Ocean City, Maryland's Winterfest Of Lights Underway
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- at least in Ocean City, Maryland.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Officials: 12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Arson In Fire At Ocean City Acme [Video]

Officials: 12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Arson In Fire At Ocean City Acme

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in the fire at an Acme in Ocean City, New Jersey, police say. Crews were called to the Acme located at 800 West Avenue for reports of a fire on Nov. 15..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published
Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali [Video]

Watch: Nation lights up on occasion of Diwali

The whole nation is celebrating 'festival of lights', Diwali. On the occasion, the national capital lightened up. 'Pink city' also got lit up on occasion of Diwali and looked ethereal with illuminating..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday [Video]

Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday

Tis the season: Powell Garden's Festival of Lights opens Friday

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:39Published