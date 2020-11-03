One Family Financial - Your Future Financial Safety Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago One Family Financial - Your Future Financial Safety With ways to help maintain some financial safety in the future, Ron Adams & Chad Sontag from One Family Financial have some tips. Https://onefamilyfinancial.com/ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [Music] In today's local business spotlight we're joined by one family financial to talk about how the future is a little bit uncertain but ways we can maintain a little bit of safety and some growth over the next couple of years of course chad and ron thanks for joining us thanks happy to be here we talked about uncertainty but we do know something's for certain and that's taxes and most likely an increase over the next few years how can you protect your clients as things change well until it looks like change's going to be inevitable so i suppose we have to think in that matter because taxes have been promised they're going to go up and they're they're really on an all-time low just about right now anyway they're lower then they've been for years and years and years one time there's for people making a lot of money as high as 80 or 90 percent but most of us aren't in that situation so we don't have to worry about that but we do have to worry about 20 or 30 percent increase that would be pretty disturbing so there's some things that we can do to with our money to help protect ourselves if that should happen and one of the things that we can do is a lot of us have iras i know about 99 of our clients that come in have iras so you're going to pay a lot of taxes if you go to take money out of your iras because they've never been taxed so obviously you're going to pay a pretty you know if you say i had some people come in they're going to retire and they say well i'm just going to go ahead and take 50 percent out and pay all my bills off and i said well you take 50 percent of 200 000 out that's a hundred thousand dollars that means you're gonna have to add that hundred thousand dollars on to what you're making now which means you're probably going to be in a 40 or so bracket and if taxes go up 20 it's going to be a lot worse so one of the things you can do is is uh get a roth ira a lot of people have asked us about this over the years and hasn't been really a great time recently to do one the chances of saving wasn't really that big when you have taxes as low as they've been so if taxes go up like that you could pay just a arm and a leg to try to do something with that money so you take an roth ira and you put it in there and after a few years you don't know any taxes on the on the roth ira the money comes out of it so that's going to make all the difference in the world to what you want to do because you think about what what better investments you could make i don't know what it would be that could guarantee you that if taxes go up what you could do to cover those expenses that 20 or 30 percent more you might have to pay because if you buy a really good investment make 20 or 30 percent on it you've done real you've done pretty good but if you got to pay higher taxes on that extra investment you made you didn't really come out ahead so if you have not if you can take it out and not have to pay taxes on it it makes all the difference in the world real quickly i want to talk about stock market accounts traditionally there's a lot of high fees associated with these type of accounts is there anything you can do to reduce those or to help your clients out in that front well there are some definitely some other types of accounts that we can look at that don't have any annual fees at all so it really depends on what the client has and what type of accounts they currently have as far as whether or not there's going to be something that's going to be more beneficial for them but just about all the products that we offer don't have any annual fees so there's going to be at least a potential for savings there and then just you know kind of tying into what ron was talking about with the taxes a lot of times these these stock market accounts are an ira or a type of an ira as well and you can do a partial roth conversion on those and do an amount every year that will basically maximize your your tax savings without putting you in a higher tax bracket what's the best way to get started with you come in and talk to us you know a lot of people say they see us on tv and they say well when i think about that then i'm going to come in i said well you have nothing to think about until you come in come in we don't charge anything we don't hold you to anything and that's why you're here to help us do that again it all starts with a phone call and you'll help us figure out what level of risk we're comfortable with [Music]





