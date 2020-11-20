Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 days ago

The usual events have been cancelled, leaving Santa’s helpers with no income and children under threat of having a little less holiday spirit but there’s still hope.

The North Pole, just like the rest of the world, is working differently this year because of the pandemic.

Santa partnering up with an organization to save Christmas

Santa:"we are here to bring christmas to you and your family santa chris burton has been working at the north pole for a little over twenty years...but this year, he was feeling iced out with so many events cancelled.

That's where a christmas loving couple came in to save christmas across the world...with the help of 100 santa helpers.

Chris:"with all the restrictions and with everything that's gone on this year i think this is going to be very very important for the children.

To see santa, especially right in their own living room because the restrictions are coming out again and we don't know what's next."

That's right...in your own living room.

Larry hersberger and ela bednarek started brainstorming this summer...settling on "how to save christmas"...an online company you can use to meet with santa from home.

You can even take a picture and have it printed on a blanket...an ornament...even a mask.

Ela and larry:"as far as the zoom call goes, that's easy too.

You go on there, you select zoom, you go in there and you select the santa you want.

Butt it's powerful just to get to that point on the site when you're scrolling through the santas.

It's like wow."

They're hoping to recreate some of that christmas magic for families, even during the pandemic.

Ela and larry: "this is why we started this.

Yeah because those kids need to know that christmas is not cancelled and they haven't done anything bad and santa is still coming.

Santa is still coming to town."

Larry and ela say they plan to continue this for years to come... to always provide a safe and fun opportunity to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

