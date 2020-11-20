Clarke: Patel 'unintentionally' broke the code

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Local government minister, Simon Clarke, has defended Priti Patel saying she's "forceful, driven and determined" however she is not a "bully".

The MP pointed out that the report states the Home Secretary "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code.

Report by Browna.

Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code [Video]

Gauke: Tradition is to resign for breaking ministerial code

Former Work and Pensions Secretary, David Gauke said despite getting on with Home Secretary, Priti Patel, it’s “tradition in this country to resign” should you break the ministerial code. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published
Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report [Video]

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report

Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation [Video]

PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation

Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during 'anti-bullying week'. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice [Video]

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

