Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED
Despite allowing the second-most rushing yards per game, DeMarcus Lawrence is confident the Dallas Cowboys will be able to keep Dalvin Cook in check on Sunday.
It will be a tall order as Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing and is averaging 119 yards a game.
The Cowboys also find themselves as road underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings by a touchdown.
Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about the Cowboys vs.
Vikings matchup in week 11.