Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

Despite allowing the second-most rushing yards per game, DeMarcus Lawrence is confident the Dallas Cowboys will be able to keep Dalvin Cook in check on Sunday.

It will be a tall order as Dalvin Cook leads the league in rushing and is averaging 119 yards a game.

The Cowboys also find themselves as road underdogs to the Minnesota Vikings by a touchdown.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon have to say about the Cowboys vs.

Vikings matchup in week 11.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have come back to life with the return of Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED Despite allowing the second-most rushing yards per game, DeMarcus Lawrence is confident the Dallas...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott isn't a $15M man, he's a flickering bulb that's about to burn out | UNDISPUTED

Ezekiel Elliott’s rushing yards per game have dipped every year since entering the league and many are now taking note. The Athletic’s Bob Sturm asks if it’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to move..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:00Published
'Zeke's downfall has been hard to watch' — Skip Bayless on Cowboys' inconsistent running game | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'Zeke's downfall has been hard to watch' — Skip Bayless on Cowboys' inconsistent running game | UNDISPUTED

Shannon has been saying that the Dallas Cowboys offense should run through Zeke while Dak Prescott is sidelined for the year, but Elliott struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers, averaging less than..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:18Published
Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Cowboys have 'no chance' at beating Steelers without Andy Dalton | UNDISPUTED

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys will have to go another week without Andy Dalton under center. Dalton was placed on the Covid-19 list yesterday making him unavailable for their game Sunday against the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:56Published