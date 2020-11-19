|
Fauci says Santa Claus has 'innate immunity,' won't be spreading COVID-19
Top COVID expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says that Christmas is safe, Santa is not likely to be a superspreader due to "innate immunity."
USATODAY.com - Published
