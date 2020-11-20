SpongeBob’s ‘Krabby Patties’ come to life as ice cream sliders

Fans of the famous SpongeBob SquarePants can now have a taste of the famous ‘Krabby Patty” in New Jersey.

Using a secret formula, Jersey City’s Milk & Cream Cereal Bar is bringing a piece of ‘Krusty Krab’s’ signature dish in the shape and taste of an ice cream slider.

The ‘Krabby Patty’, which comes in a beautifully designed burger box, is topped with two vanilla cake buns, cookies, and cream chocolate-dipped puck, white-chocolate shaped lettuce, strawberry jello tomato slices, and two special secret hidden pickles.

“Everyone loves SpongeBob!

It’s fresh and modern.

We just got creative with our team and made something awesome for everyone to enjoy,” said Cory Ng, owner of Milk & Cream Cereal Bar.