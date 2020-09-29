Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown breaks down basketball scenes from movies, including 'Space Jam,' 'Coach Carter,' 'He Got Game,' 'White Men Can't Jump,' 'Semi-Pro' and 'Love & Basketball.'



