Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:20s - Published 1 day ago Parker: Five subs wouldn't favour Fulham Fulham boss Scott Parker admits the reintroduction of five subs in the Premier League wouldn't favour his side, but if it is proven to be better for player welfare then he would understand the decision. 0

