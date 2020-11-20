Springfield Police Ask For Help Locating Mother And 6 Children Last Seen Tuesday
Springfield police are looking for mother Christamarie Derby and her six children.
First responders help children, newborn left without mother after fatal hit-and-run crashThe lives of a family changed in an instant. West Palm Beach police traffic homicide investigator Daniel Dillard said September's fatal hit-and-run impacted the team investigating the crime.
Missing Persons Case In Aurora: Mother Sabrina, Children Demarcus & Marcus Were Last Seen A Few Days AgoAurora police is asking for the public's help finding a mother and her children.