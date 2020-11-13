WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Sgt. T.C. Dawson

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 days ago

He served in the U.S. Army

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

This morning's salute goes to army sergeant t.c.

Dawson who served in vietnam in the 1970's.

His daughter pam elrod.

Tells us sergeant dawson has volunteered over many years helping and assisting veterans in our area.

She says he is one of the most patriotic people you will ever meet!

He has a heart for people and this country!

God bless the usa!

Thanks pam for helping us salute your father and if you'd like to nominate someone you're proud of ... go to our website at waay tv dot com, click on waay 31 hero salute icon and send us a photo or video and let us know