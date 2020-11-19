Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

The Government said a further 511 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 54,286.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Personal trainer who got COVID-19 in March still experiencing symptoms

 Sadie Nagamootoo was a 44-year-old personal trainer when she got COVID in March. She was able to recover at home and when she tested negative in May, she thought..
CBS News

Covid-19: Teesside health boss backs 'summertime Christmas'

 Mark Adams, who oversees South Tees, fears the festive period could drive infections rates higher.
BBC News
Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin [Video]

Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:43Published

Alert: Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University's count

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Mike Pence Sends Prayers As COVID-19 Death Toll Rises [Video]

Mike Pence Sends Prayers As COVID-19 Death Toll Rises

Mike Pence offered “hearts and prayers” to families impacted by the coronavirus, as the pandemic’s death toll tops 250,000.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published
Coronavirus numbers and vaccine update [Video]

Coronavirus numbers and vaccine update

Coronavirus numbers continue to rise as vaccines are reaching final stages of approval before distribution.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:57Published
COVID-19 Now The Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S., Johns Hopkins Doctors Say [Video]

COVID-19 Now The Leading Cause Of Death In The U.S., Johns Hopkins Doctors Say

Coronavirus is now the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to doctors at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:46Published