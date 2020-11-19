Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India.
