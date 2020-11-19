Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 54,286

The Government said a further 511 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 54,286.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Personal trainer who got COVID-19 in March still experiencing symptoms Sadie Nagamootoo was a 44-year-old personal trainer when she got COVID in March. She was able to recover at home and when she tested negative in May, she thought..

CBS News 12 minutes ago Covid-19: Teesside health boss backs 'summertime Christmas' Mark Adams, who oversees South Tees, fears the festive period could drive infections rates higher.

BBC News 12 minutes ago Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said the third phase of trial will begin in Haryana on Nov 20. Vij, an MLA from Ambala Cantt, had offered to be the first volunteer to get vaccinated. Covaxin, a potential vaccine against Covid, entered third phase of clinical trial. Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. Last month, the vaccine maker said it had completed interim analysis of Phase 1, 2 trials. The phase 3 trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India. It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a Covid-19 vaccine in India. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43 Published on January 1, 1970