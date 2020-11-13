Global  
 

Watch: Mumbai's CSMT lit in blue on World Children's Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Children's Day to spread awareness of children's rights.

The day is celebrated every year to promote children's welfare and boost international togetherness.


