Watch: Mumbai's CSMT lit in blue on World Children's Day

Ahead of 12th anniversary of 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Deputy Chief of Indian Navy, Vice Admiral MS Pawar on November 20 assured the country that Indian Navy is prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea. He said, "In next 5 days it'll be 12 yrs since the cowardly terrorist attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai. I want to assure the country that Indian Navy together with all stakeholders is prepared to defeat every threat of terrorism at sea or from sea."
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based. Along the way, the organizers broke a world record. Meanwhile, temples across India were decorated for Diwali. Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand was also decorated on the occasion of Diwali. In Mumbai, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus was decorated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Aarti in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for more details.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.