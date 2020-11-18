Global  
 

Covid-19 | 'Door-to-door survey in Delhi containment zones': Satyendar Jain

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, a door-to-door survey for identifying and testing people symptomatic for Covid-19 commenced on Friday.

Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the survey is aimed at identifying and testing symptomatic people living in containment zones and densely packed areas.

District officials said all the containment zones and super spreader areas are being covered through teams including teachers, municipal corporation staff, Asha workers and civil defence volunteers.

The survey will be completed within five days and will cover over 57 lakh people in containment zones, dense areas and identified clusters of virus transmission.

There are currently over 4500 containment zones in Delhi.

Around 9500 surveillance teams have been constituted and deployed for conducting the door-to-door survey.

Each team has a target to survey 50 households every day.


