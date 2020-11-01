2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar

On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered prayers to sun god. Rituals were performed at crowded Patna College Ghat. Devotees at Assi Ghat in Varanasi took holy dip in Ganga on the auspicious day. People also offered prayer at ghats in Guwahati. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on the auspicious day. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
Janta Dal(United) Parsa constituency candidate Chandrika Rai along with his family cast vote in Bihar's Chhapra on November 03. Addressing mediapersons, he slammed LJP chief Chirag Paswan for his statement in which he said 'Nitish Kumar won't become CM again' and said that Junior Paswan is unaware of ground realities as he belongs to 5-star culture. "Chirag Paswan stays in Delhi, he isn't aware of ground realities. He wears nice clothes and belongs to 5-star culture. He doesn't know ground realities," said Rai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Bihar's Samastipur on November 01. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Giriraj Singh were also present in the rally. PM Modi said that livelihoods which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. Narendra Modi said, "Those livelihoods, which are becoming the inspiration of self-reliant families and self-reliant Bihar today, are giving strength to the NDA. House-to-school, school-toilets that gave dignity to sisters and daughters, liberated from the waiting of darkness, are forming the NDA government." He further said, "On one side, NDA is committed to democracy, and on the other side is 'parivar tantra gathbandhan'. NDA government is for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.'" Earlier he had held a rally in Chhapra.