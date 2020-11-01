Global  
 

2 injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Bihar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20.

One of them is seriously injured," a doctor said.


