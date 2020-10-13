Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

It’s that magical time of the year again and the annual ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The dazzling display of over one million lights, featuring the latest in LED technology and digital animations, can be enjoyed by families from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this event back to New Jersey this year especially because there is a limited amount of things that families could do,” said Jorelle Aronovitch, General Manager of the PNC Bank Arts Center.

Watch full episodes of My Go-To online at ABC.

Stream Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display [Video]

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
To Do List: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, Outdoor Curling, ArtWalk [Video]

To Do List: Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, Outdoor Curling, ArtWalk

WBZ TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:13Published
Drive-Through Holiday Light Display Coming To Gillette Stadium [Video]

Drive-Through Holiday Light Display Coming To Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium is set to host a mile-long drive-through holiday lights display. "Magic of Lights" is coming to the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution from Nov. 13, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021...

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:37Published