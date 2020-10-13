Kick off the holiday season at this spectacular drive-thru light display!

It’s that magical time of the year again and the annual ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-thru display is kicking off the holiday season in Holmdel, New Jersey.

The dazzling display of over one million lights, featuring the latest in LED technology and digital animations, can be enjoyed by families from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this event back to New Jersey this year especially because there is a limited amount of things that families could do,” said Jorelle Aronovitch, General Manager of the PNC Bank Arts Center.