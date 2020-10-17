Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed officials.
The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans. Colette Luke has the latest.
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.
The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to the massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
At his weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was asked if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to be calling election officials, as the AP reported he did in Michigan, in the hopes that they would revoke their certification of votes. McCarthy responded, "I don't know who the president called, but the president is an American citizen, he can find out any facts that are going on..."