Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

McCarthy defends Trump calling election officials



At his weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was asked if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to be calling election officials, as the AP reported he did in Michigan, in the hopes that they would revoke their certification of votes. McCarthy responded, "I don't know who the president called, but the president is an American citizen, he can find out any facts that are going on..."

