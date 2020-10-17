Global  
 

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published
House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed officials.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.


Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

 The decision to not extend several emergency loan programs beyond December 31 drew a terse rebuke from the Fed.
The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

 It's the first time Biden and Harris will meet with Pelosi and Schumer in person since they were projected to win the election.
 Shares US Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday chose House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the party into the Joe Biden era and preside over their narrow House..
 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is criticizing President Trump's decision to fire the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security..
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans. Colette Luke has the latest.

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's controversial nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board, though a White House spokesman expressed confidence she would eventually be confirmed. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

 Shelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery, but the jobless rate fell as well. Conway G. Gittens reports.

United States Department of the Treasury United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department

 The United States hit Iran with new sanctions on Wednesday, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the case that undoing the actions of the Trump administration..
 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will embed climate policy throughout his government, not only in environmental agencies but in departments like justice,..
The U.S. budget deficit hit a record $3.132 trillion during fiscal 2020, more than triple the 2019 shortfall due to the massive coronavirus rescue spending, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

At his weekly news conference, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday was asked if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to be calling election officials, as the AP reported he did in Michigan, in the hopes that they would revoke their certification of votes. McCarthy responded, "I don't know who the president called, but the president is an American citizen, he can find out any facts that are going on..."

The Treasury's plan to pull funds from key lending programs leaves the struggling US economy "without...
