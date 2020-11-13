Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'
President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.
[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.