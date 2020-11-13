Global  
 

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.


'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker [Video]

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan Officials

 Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com

Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from White House

 "I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
CBS News

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
CBS News
'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state [Video]

President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

'It cannot be done': Biden lawyer says Michigan electoral plot would be unconstitutional

 "The harm is real. But there is absolutely no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what it is he's trying to do," Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.
USATODAY.com

John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials during White House visit

 Trump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.
CBS News

White House holds first press briefing since Trump lost election

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Friday afternoon -- her first press briefing since October 1 and since President Trump lost the..
CBS News

Biden Wins Georgia and Trump Wins North Carolina

The Georgia victory gives President-elect Joe Biden 306 electoral votes. The Trump campaign lost a...
NYTimes.com - Published


Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump [Video]

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits [Video]

On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
National Headlines From Nov. 19, 2020 [Video]

Two months until inauguration day for President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump still refuses to concede the election. That and more national headlines. WCCO This Morning - Nov. 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:07Published