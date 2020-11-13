Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Friday afternoon -- her first press briefing since October 1 and since President Trump lost the..

Trump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.

"The harm is real. But there is absolutely no chance Donald Trump can be successful in what it is he's trying to do," Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.

'The numbers don't lie' - GA sec of state President Donald Trump's desperate bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election was dealt another blow on Friday when a high-ranking Georgia official announced President-elect Joe Biden was the winner after a recount in the U.S. state.

President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..

"I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.

Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.

The Georgia victory gives President-elect Joe Biden 306 electoral votes. The Trump campaign lost a...