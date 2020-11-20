Global  
 

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Priti Patel 'sorry if her behaviour upset people'

Priti Patel "sorry if her behaviour upset people"

A report said Home Secretary Priti Patel had not met the standards required ofa government minister, and concluded her behaviour fitted the definition ofbullying.

Patel said she was "sorry that my behavior has upset people," thoughshe stopped just short of apologising for the behavior itself.


