Rosy Cordero Is “So Excited” About the Highly Anticipated Return of ‘Saved by the Bell’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 03:47s - Published 1 day ago Rosy Cordero Is “So Excited” About the Highly Anticipated Return of ‘Saved by the Bell’ EW Digital News Writer, Rosy Cordero, chats about the new 'Saved by the Bell' revival, the show's diverse cast, where our original favorites are when the series picks up, revamped original plotlines, and how the new series tackles important topics! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend